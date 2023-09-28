Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $391,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

