Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $425,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

