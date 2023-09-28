Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.9 %

COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.