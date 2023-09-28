Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 303 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

