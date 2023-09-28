Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 310 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

