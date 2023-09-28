Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $507,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $498.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

