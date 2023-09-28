Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on URI. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $446.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.97 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

