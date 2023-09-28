Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $88.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,754.15443 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04944289 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $180,331,519.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

