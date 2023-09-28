Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

