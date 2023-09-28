Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 720.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ HPCO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 92.95% and a negative net margin of 554.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.
