Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 720.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hempacco Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPCO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 92.95% and a negative net margin of 554.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hempacco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hempacco

