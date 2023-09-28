Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

