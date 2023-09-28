HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 5.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 8,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 66,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
