Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 156,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 732,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

