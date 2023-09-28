HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $539.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

HUBS stock opened at $483.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.91. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,878 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

