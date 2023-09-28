HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.81 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency, central to the Hunt Town ecosystem. It expedites onboarding and bootstrapping for builders in the Hunt Town guild, granting access to Web3 tools. HUNT serves as the base currency for minting HUNT Building NFTs, the primary currency for Hunt Town tools, and a fair launch token for projects targeting guild members. Co-founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

