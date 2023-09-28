ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $165.67 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 967,997,562 coins and its circulating supply is 967,997,461 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 967,991,100.8554206 with 967,991,109.5793494 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17077154 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,221,343.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

