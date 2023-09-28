IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.91. 15,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,961. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.80.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

