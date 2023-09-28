IFG Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Members Trust Co bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $513,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 160,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

