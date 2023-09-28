IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IHI Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $5.20 on Thursday. IHI has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHI will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.