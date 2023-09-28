Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 5.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.21. 18,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 407,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 5,168.31% and a negative net margin of 28,749.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 511,627 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,982.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inhibrx by 51.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

