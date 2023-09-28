Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.