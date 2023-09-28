Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

