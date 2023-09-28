Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £46,200 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($56,417.14).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Trevor Carvey bought 15,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £67,350 ($82,244.47).

On Monday, August 14th, Trevor Carvey bought 154 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £733.04 ($895.15).

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 461 ($5.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £761.76 million, a PE ratio of 3,073.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 474.66. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19,333.33%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.27) to GBX 600 ($7.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

