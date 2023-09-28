Insider Buying: The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) Director Yan Hu acquired 500 shares of The Korea Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

