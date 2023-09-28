Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

