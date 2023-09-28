Insider Selling: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.17), for a total value of £375,500 ($458,541.95).

JTC opened at GBX 739 ($9.02) on Thursday. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 837 ($10.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,347.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 709.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 718.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 760 ($9.28) to GBX 770 ($9.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.75) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.50) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

