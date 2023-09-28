Insider Selling: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.17), for a total value of £375,500 ($458,541.95).
JTC Trading Down 2.4 %
JTC opened at GBX 739 ($9.02) on Thursday. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 837 ($10.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,347.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 709.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 718.82.
JTC Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
