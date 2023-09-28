Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 5,079 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,079 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.