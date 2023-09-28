Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 15,832 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,846,000 after buying an additional 9,517,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 1,172,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $18,250,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

