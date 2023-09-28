Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $222,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

