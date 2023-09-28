Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $291,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.68 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

