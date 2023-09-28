Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 2,242 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.