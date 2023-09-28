Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 2,242 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
