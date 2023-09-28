Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of -157.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

