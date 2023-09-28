Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 84,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

