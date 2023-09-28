Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 136,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 315,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

INTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 33.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 309.7% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 135,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

