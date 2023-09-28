Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.88. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 13,934 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.32.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.