Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

