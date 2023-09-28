Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.71

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.91, with a volume of 86269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$871.80 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.7955182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

