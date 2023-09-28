Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.19.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $508.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

