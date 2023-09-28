Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.86-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-$16.47 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $507.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.81 and a 200-day moving average of $466.03.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $554.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,358,000 after buying an additional 319,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.