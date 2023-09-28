Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.17-$16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.89-$16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.03 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $508.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,209,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

