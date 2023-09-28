Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,038. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

