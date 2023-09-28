Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 19,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,882. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

