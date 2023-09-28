Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

