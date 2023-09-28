Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Stake Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 12.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 407,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 620,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,716. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

