Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BSMW stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.