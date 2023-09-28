Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSMW stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

