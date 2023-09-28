Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NYSE IVR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

