Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVR

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.