Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
NYSE IVR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
