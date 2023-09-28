Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,179,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 589,318 shares.The stock last traded at $22.30 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,378,000 after buying an additional 6,524,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 975,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

