Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 219.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.71. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

