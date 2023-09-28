Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $342,079,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.71.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.