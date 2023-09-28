Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.71. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.